$222.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will report sales of $222.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.30 million to $230.10 million. Macerich reported sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $896.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

MAC stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 66,699 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Macerich by 12.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 26.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.