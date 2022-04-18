$228.55 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to post $228.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.10 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $134.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $989.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

