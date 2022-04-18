$252.04 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $252.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.10 million and the lowest is $249.85 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $235.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

