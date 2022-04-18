$255.06 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to report sales of $255.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.90 million to $264.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 162,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Snap One by 2,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap One by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

