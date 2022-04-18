$29.08 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to report $29.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Quanterix posted sales of $24.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.35 million to $132.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.47 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $170.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,470 shares of company stock worth $480,924. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quanterix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Quanterix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 185,673 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 249,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $25.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. Quanterix has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $952.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

