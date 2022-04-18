2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSVT. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

