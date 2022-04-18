$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of VMW opened at $113.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

