$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to post $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

