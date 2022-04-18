$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Equitable reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year sales of $14.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

