$307.61 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to report $307.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.41 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $324.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM opened at $51.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

