$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) to report $32.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $33.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $131.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

