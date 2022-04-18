36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) vs. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.49 $2.20 million $0.04 85.25 36Kr $49.71 million 0.78 -$14.06 million ($0.33) -3.03

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 0.36% -3.09% 0.70% 36Kr -28.24% -28.54% -18.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Media Solutions and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 237.24%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Digital Media Solutions.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats 36Kr on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

