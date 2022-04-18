$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.26 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $717.42.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $456.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $455.84 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

