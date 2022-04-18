$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) to post $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Dominion Energy reported sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year sales of $15.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.46 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $87.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

