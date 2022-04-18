$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.08 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 573,677 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 326,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $303.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

