$4.82 EPS Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will announce $4.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.02. KLA reported earnings of $3.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $20.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.28 to $21.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.67 to $25.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

KLAC traded down $15.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,751. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.46. KLA has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in KLA by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

