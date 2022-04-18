$401.82 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to post $401.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.00 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 299,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,107 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $2,200,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 48,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 151.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $123.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.17. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

