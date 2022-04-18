$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $41.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.37 million to $46.84 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year sales of $226.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $257.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Lab USA.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

RKLB opened at 8.42 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 7.51 and a one year high of 21.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

