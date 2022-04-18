$43.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will report $43.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.48 billion and the lowest is $42.27 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $177.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.90 billion to $177.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $185.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.91 billion to $187.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.