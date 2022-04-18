$430.53 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) to report sales of $430.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.30 million and the lowest is $400.10 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $358.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $212.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.57. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
