$45.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report $45.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.57 billion and the lowest is $37.45 billion. Chevron reported sales of $32.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $187.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $213.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $180.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $222.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $171.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

