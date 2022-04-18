$480.41 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will report $480.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.40 million and the highest is $498.42 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $429.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE KWR opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.65. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $159.99 and a one year high of $276.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

