$495.76 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will announce $495.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.30 million and the lowest is $479.41 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $460.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on WEN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

