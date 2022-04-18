$500.68 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $500.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $493.50 million to $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $493.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 141,058 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

