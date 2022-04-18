$534.68 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to post $534.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.70 million and the lowest is $528.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $507.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $142.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

