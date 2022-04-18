$559.30 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $559.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $534.83 million and the highest is $596.15 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $597.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $151.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.13. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

