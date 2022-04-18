$56.94 Million in Sales Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will post $56.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.02 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $31.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $306.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.48 million to $330.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $524.75 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $606.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvergate Capital.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.30.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.