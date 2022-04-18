$566.09 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will report $566.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.83 million. Copa reported sales of $185.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

CPA opened at $79.33 on Monday. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,814 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,923,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 647,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,088,000 after buying an additional 150,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $197,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

