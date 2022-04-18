$578.18 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will announce $578.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.11 million and the highest is $593.85 million. Etsy posted sales of $550.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $115.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Etsy by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 21.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $5,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

