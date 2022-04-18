$58.56 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $58.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.74 million and the lowest is $57.38 million. Materialise reported sales of $53.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $254.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.97 million to $257.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $287.30 million, with estimates ranging from $279.61 million to $297.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.36 on Monday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $994.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after buying an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 80,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

