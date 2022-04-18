5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

FPLSF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPLSF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

