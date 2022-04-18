$6.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.67 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $27.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.86 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $173.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

