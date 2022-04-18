$606.01 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $606.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $551.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

