$62.90 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will report $62.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $64.96 million. Phreesia reported sales of $48.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $273.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.01 million to $275.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $351.24 million, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $354.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHR opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

