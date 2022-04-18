$70.06 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to report $70.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $70.23 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $293.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.53 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $318.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of III stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $322.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

