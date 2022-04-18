$710.69 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) to post sales of $710.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $666.40 million and the highest is $754.98 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NU.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $401,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
Featured Articles
