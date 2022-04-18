$764.63 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will announce $764.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $752.52 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $596.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

VSTO opened at $36.22 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

