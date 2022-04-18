$8.66 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $9.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $69.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.04 million to $113.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $162.75 million, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $207.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

MIRM stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $872.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

