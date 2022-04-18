$841.21 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to post $841.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.40 million and the lowest is $812.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $777.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

IDXX stock opened at $496.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.