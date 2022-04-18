$912.06 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will announce $912.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $906.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $933.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $824.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $284.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.06. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

