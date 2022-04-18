AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.93.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $287.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 121,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 186.0% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

