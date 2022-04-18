Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ABSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

ABSI stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

