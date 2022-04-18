Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $410.41 million, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

