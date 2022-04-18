Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,309.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,788,145 shares in the company, valued at $35,074,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,880 shares of company stock worth $2,599,340 over the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 24.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

