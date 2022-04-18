Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

