Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

NYSE:AYI traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.79. 280,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,099. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day moving average of $197.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

