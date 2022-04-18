Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 145,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ADES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 168.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.