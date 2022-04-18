Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,882,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,165,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $73.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $120.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

