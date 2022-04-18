Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.46.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.