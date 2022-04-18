Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

