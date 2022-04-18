Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Advantest stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantest will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

